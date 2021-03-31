© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Money Memories: Spend Less Than You Have (If You Can)

By Laura Ellis, Ilona Limonta-Volkova
Published March 31, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT
Devon Melanson is a Canadian-based mortgage agent. When he's not busy helping people make their homeownership dreams come true, he runs an educational Instagram platform called @melansonmortgages. He shares how his parents instilled the importance of maintaining good credit early on, and how to practice good financial planning habits while working in a commission-based industry like real estate.

Also, we feature a listener money memory submission that reminds us of the importance of always living below your means.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210331164341-Devon-3_29_219.16PM.mp3

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
