Money Memories: Spend Less Than You Have (If You Can)

Devon Melanson is a Canadian-based mortgage agent. When he's not busy helping people make their homeownership dreams come true, he runs an educational Instagram platform called @melansonmortgages. He shares how his parents instilled the importance of maintaining good credit early on, and how to practice good financial planning habits while working in a commission-based industry like real estate.

Also, we feature a listener money memory submission that reminds us of the importance of always living below your means.

