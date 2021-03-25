© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: Better Lucky Than Good

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 25, 2021 at 12:20 AM EDT
horse-racing jockeys
Creative Commons
/

It’s our spring membership drive this week at WFPL, so this Friday we’re listening back to one of our favorite shows. Our guests are contributors to the Louisville Story Program book, “Better Lucky Than Good: Tall Tales and Straight Talk from the Backside of the Track, about the history diversity of people who work behind the scenes at Churchill Downs.

To support what we do, become a sustaining member or give a one-time donation at wfpl.org/support.

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson