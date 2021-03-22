Money Memories: Personal Finance Shouldn't Be 'Hella Pale, Hella Male'

Rita Soledad is the founder and creator of the personal finance platform Wealth Para Todos and has been featured in Time Magazine's NextAdvisor series.

She shares how growing up in the Latino community in southern California shaped her perspective, and how her debt payoff journey taught her to challenge her preconceived assumptions around money.

Rita also discusses the emotional impact of poverty on our relationship to money, and why personal finance doesn't have to be hella pale, or hella male.

Listen to the show: