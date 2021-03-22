© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Money Memories: Personal Finance Shouldn't Be 'Hella Pale, Hella Male'

By Laura Ellis, Ilona Limonta-Volkova
Published March 22, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT
money memories header
bearandthebull.com
/

Rita Soledad is the founder and creator of the personal finance platform Wealth Para Todos and has been featured in Time Magazine's NextAdvisor series.

She shares how growing up in the Latino community in southern California shaped her perspective, and how her debt payoff journey taught her to challenge her preconceived assumptions around money.

Rita also discusses the emotional impact of poverty on our relationship to money, and why personal finance doesn't have to be hella pale, or hella male.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/2D96A4/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/moneymemories/20210322133129-MM032221_WealthParaTodos.mp3

