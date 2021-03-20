© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Veto Period Rush

By Ryland Barton
Published March 20, 2021 at 12:41 AM EDT
kpd kentucky politics distilled

This week in Kentucky politics, lawmakers rushed more than 100 bills through the legislature ahead of Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto period. The last-minute flurry included massive tax breaks, and more attempts to curtail Beshear’s powers during the pandemic. But several high-profile bills didn’t make it across the finish line.

Listen to the show:

https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/kpd/20210319163515-KPD031921_vetoperiodrush.mp3

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton