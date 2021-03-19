© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: JCPS Returns And March Madness Continues

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 19, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT
IMG_3250

This week is back-to-school season for the Jefferson County Public Schools. Only not with the typical excitement of getting new school supplies and seeing old friends.

This comeback will be more about hybrid schedules, social distancing and plentiful bottles of hand sanitizer to mark the reunion. After a year of school shutdowns due to COVID-19, JCPS returns to in person teaching. 

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk with JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio about the challenges and benefits of reopening, and how they plan to keep students, teachers and safe from COVID-19. 

And because it’s March, we discuss the madness of 2021 NCAA basketball tournaments — men’s and women’s. Louisville sports journalists will give their predictions on how basketball betting pools will shake out. 

Listen to the show:

News
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
