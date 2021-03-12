© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: One Year After The Death Of Breonna Taylor

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published March 12, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST
092520 Breonna Taylor Family Press Conference 28
Tamika Palmer, mother of Breonna Taylor, stands at a press conference in Jefferson Square Park on Sept. 25th, 2020.

A year ago, while the world began focusing on the loss of normalcy from COVID-19, one family was living with an unimaginable loss of its own.

On March 13th, 2020, Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers serving a no-knock warrant related to her ex-boyfriend, already in custody. 

Her name has become a national and local battle cry for police reform and accountability. This weekend, activists will commemorate Taylor’s death with events and rallies.

And Tamika Palmer will mark the first year without her daughter.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk with Breonna Taylor’s mother about the pace of police reform. We talk with Black women who reflect the legacy of activism that started before Taylor’s death, and continues onward. And we talk about grief, and how the process of grieving has been more difficult this past year because of the coronavirus. 

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: One Year After The Death Of Breonna Taylor

Tags
News Breonna Taylor one year
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
See stories by Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Related Content