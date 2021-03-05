This Week In Conversation: A Year Of COVID-19

This time last year, the coronavirus was already quickly spreading through parts of the world, and it wasn’t long before the first case hit our area. And then the next one. Before we could all truly grasp it, we were in the middle of a global pandemic.

Every aspect of living in Louisville and the surrounding region changed, and the virus has taken a huge human toll. Tens of thousands of people have battled COVID-19 and many are grieving the loss of loved ones.

Most activities we once took for granted, like getting nails done, going to see a play, and dining in a restaurant, were disrupted. Normal was no longer normal.

On this week’s "In Conversation" we talk about what the upcoming year will look like as COVID-19 continues to impact our lives. We’ll talk about the case numbers and the vaccines. We’ll also discuss how COVID-19 and its protocols have affected the arts, the opening and closing of venues, and the impact on the business community. What we can expect to see next?

Listen to the show: