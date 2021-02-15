Money Memories: Managing Money as a Digital Nomad
Jules Costa is a true digital nomad. She was raised by Brazilian parents in Chicago, and kick started her career as a freelancer when her laptop died while traveling, forcing her to invent a creative solution to earn money for a replacement.
Since then, she has launched a successful solo business as a copywriter, and shares her tips for other freelancers who are interested in pursuing financial independence through her Instagram platform, @julesontap.
Listen to the show:
