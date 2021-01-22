© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Highlights from the 2021 Hope Breakfast

By Laura Ellis
Published January 22, 2021 at 9:08 PM EST
Martin Luther King Jr
Public Domain
/

This past Monday was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and in Louisville, that means the annual Hope Breakfast. It’s a fundraiser for the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation

Each year at this event, community leaders are invited to speak about what Dr. King means to them, and how they see his work reflected in their own.

Today on “In Conversation,” we bring you highlights from the event (which was held remotely this year):


  • Former State Representative Charles Booker, founder of Hood to the Holler

  • Pastor Tyler McKenzie from Northeast Christian Church

  • Cynthia Knapek, President of the Leadership Louisville Center

  • Reverend David Snardon from Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: Highlights from the 2021 Hope Breakfast

News
