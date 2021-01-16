This week in Kentucky politics, lawmakers created a committee to review a citizen impeachment petition against Gov. Andy Beshear. The move may have opened the door for more petitions to be filed against state politicians.

Plus, officials are worried about a potential attack on the Kentucky capitol. And Mitch McConnell has once again found himself at the center of a presidential impeachment fight.

Listen to the show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Impeachment Fever

Follow the podcast: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic