As a Black trans woman, Dawn Wilson knows how race and gender is a particularly charged intersection. She talks about how religion, politics, family and societal expectations have impacted her journey and how they affect other trans women. Wilson also shares how love and acceptance have helped her own every room she walks into.

Listen to the show:

Race Unwrapped, Episode 4: Dawn Wilson

Follow the podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS