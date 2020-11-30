© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Race Unwrapped, Episode 4: Dawn Wilson

By Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Published November 30, 2020 at 7:37 PM EST
Race Unwrapped feature image
Mindy Fulner
/

As a Black trans woman, Dawn Wilson knows how race and gender is a particularly charged intersection. She talks about how religion, politics, family and societal expectations have impacted her journey and how they affect other trans women. Wilson also shares how love and acceptance have helped her own every room she walks into.

Listen to the show:

Race Unwrapped, Episode 4: Dawn Wilson

Tags
News race unwrapped
Michelle Tyrene Johnson
Michelle Tyrene Johnson is the Associate Producer for WFPL's "In Conversation" talk show and hosts the podcast "Race Unwrapped." Email Michelle at mjohnson@lpm.org.
