This Week In Conversation: Louisville's New Police Contract

Last week, the Louisville Metro Council approved a new police union contract. The vote was divided 16 to 10 and many consider the contract controversial.

For example, opponents question whether it provides sufficient accountability and transparency when officers are under investigation. The contract also raises the starting salaries of police officers from about $35,000 to $45,000.

It’s a three-year contract that is retroactive to the date the last contract ended — July 1, 2018. This new contract is in effect through June 30, 2021, at a cost of $390 million over the next three fiscal years.

Breonna Taylor’s killing and the continuous racial justice protests that have taken place since May have placed local policing in the spotlight, here and nationally.

On Friday’s show, we talk about the contract and its provisions and implications. Our guests include a representative from the local Fraternal Order of Police and Louisville Metro Council President David James.

Listen to the show: