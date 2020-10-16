This Week In Conversation: 2020 In Louisville’s Black Community

Breonna Taylor’s name has become a national and international battle cry on the issue of police brutality against Black women.

But Taylor isn’t just representative of a cause. In Louisville, she’s one of our own.

And many people in the city’s Black community see her death as the continuation of a struggle for racial equity that goes back generations.

Over the course of 2020, Louisville’s Black citizens have tried to process the trauma of the raid on Taylor’s home, the shooting of David McAtee by a member of the National Guard, and the resulting protests and investigations, all while trying to stay safe from a worldwide health pandemic that disproportionately impacts the Black community.

For Louisville in general, and the Black community in particular, there have been few chances to pause and reflect. This Friday, we’re making that time.

WFPL’s Jonese Franklin and I host this special episode of “In Conversation," where we check in with Louisville’s Black community about coping with dual pandemics and a pivotal upcoming election.

Listen to the show: