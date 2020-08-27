Strange Fruit: 'The Chi' Star Jasmine Davis

Lena Waithe’s dramatic television series "The Chi" has garnered a strong following and has received critical praise since premiering on the Showtime network three years ago. Its season finale aired last week.

This week we have a lively and insightful conversation with actress and model Jasmine Davis, who joined the cast of The Chi this season, to discuss her character Imani, a multi-faceted Black trans woman who is tender, loving and all kinds of fierce.

Listen to the show: