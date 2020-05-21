© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: Reopening Kentucky's Restaurants

By Laura Ellis
Published May 21, 2020 at 11:34 PM EDT
closed restaurant
Sydney Boles
/

Restaurants are reopening this week at 33% capacity -- but as a business owner recently wrote to us, "We aren't getting a 66% discount on our bills."

This week on "In Conversation," we talk about restaurants reopening and the challenges they still have ahead of them.

Chef Edward Lee joins us to talk about what the Lee Initiative has done to help restaurants during the shutdown, what they've been hearing from restaurant owners, and what they'll do next. Stacy Roof, President & CEO of the Kentucky Restaurant Association talks about what her group has been advocating for, and why.

And Amy McNatt from Doe Anderson shares her research on how the coronavirus pandemic is expected to change consumer behavior going forward.

Will the new ability to have dine-in customers be too little too late for Kentucky restaurants? Or is the reopening too soon? Will you be going out to eat this holiday weekend?

Listen to the show:

This Week In Conversation: Reopening Kentucky's Restaurants

News
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis