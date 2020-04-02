© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Officials Discuss Changes Prompted By Pandemic

By Kyeland Jackson
Published April 2, 2020 at 7:49 PM EDT
Listen to the episode: 

With the cancellation of in-person classes because of coronavirus, Jefferson County Public Schools will launch the district’s remote instruction plan April 7, teaching students online until at least April 20. JCPS is distributing thousands of Google Chromebook laptops to students who don’t have regular access to a computer.  The Kentucky Department of Education has approved non-traditional instruction plans for districts across the state to allow them to switch to online classwork.  

This week on In Conversation, we discuss these and other changes taking place in Kentucky amid the coronavirus pandemic. Our guests include JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

Follow our ongoing coverage about the coronavirus through our live blog here.

Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
