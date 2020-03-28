This week in Kentucky politics, the state legislature still met during the coronavirus pandemic. They passed an emergency bill to help provide some relief to workers and businesses dealing with the virus, and they advanced a slew of other measures. And Kentucky’s 4th district Congressman Thomas Massie received America's ire for threatening to block a federal coronavirus bill.

Kentucky Politics Distilled: The Coronavirus Relief Bill

