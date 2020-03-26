© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

This Week In Conversation: Coping With Coronavirus And Its Impact

By Rick Howlett
Published March 26, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT
Cars in line for COVID-19 testing in Floyd County in March 2020.
A concerned citizen is tested for COVID-19 at the Floyd County Health Department on March 20, 2020.

Listen to the episode:

As a $2 trillion economic rescue packagemakes its way through Congress, people across Kentucky and the rest of the country are trying to adjust to life amid acoronavirus pandemicand more restrictionsto control its spread.

In Conversation

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll respond to more of your questions and comments about coronavirus, the “healthy at home” restrictions that are in place in Kentucky and elsewhere, how to cope with the pandemic’s impact, and when more relief from the federal government will arrive. 

Our scheduled guests include: 


  • Kentucky 3rd District Congressman John Yarmuth (D-Louisville) 

  • Dr. Jeff Romer, Personal Counseling Service, Inc.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK.

 

 

News coronaviruseconomic relief package
Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
See stories by Rick Howlett
