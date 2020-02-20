This week, we recognize Black History Month by reviewing all the ways Black women and girls have been dominating the last decade in fields including politics, entertainment and sports, with culture writer Donnie Belcher, who outlines them in her feature “10 Incredible Years: The Decade in Review for Black Women."

Later, we speak with New York Times reporter Emily Flitter, whose recent piece, “This Is What Racism Sounds Like in the Banking Industry,” sheds light on the discrimination and inequality she says is "baked in" to the banking industry.

Strange Fruit: Black Women And Girls Slayed The Decade

