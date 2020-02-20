© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Strange Fruit: Black Women And Girls Slayed The Decade

By Jaison Gardner
Published February 20, 2020 at 5:52 PM EST
This week, we recognize Black History Month by reviewing all the ways Black women and girls have been dominating the last decade in fields including politics, entertainment and sports, with culture writer Donnie Belcher, who outlines them in her feature “10 Incredible Years: The Decade in Review for Black Women."

Later, we speak with New York Times reporter Emily Flitter, whose recent piece, “This Is What Racism Sounds Like in the Banking Industry,” sheds light on the discrimination and inequality she says is "baked in" to the banking industry.

Listen to the episode:

Strange Fruit: Black Women And Girls Slayed The Decade

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
