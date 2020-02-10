© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

This Week In Conversation: The State Of Black Louisville

By Kyeland Jackson
Published February 10, 2020 at 7:17 PM EST
Skyline-1

Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: The State Of Black Louisville

The Louisville Urban League’s 2020 State of Black Louisville report is being released in the coming weeks, sharing essays that analyze how different issues affect black residents. At a February 7 launch event, participants discussed their essays and potential solutions to inequality and other barriers facing African Americans in Louisville.

In Conversation Host Rick Howlett (left), Freelance Writer and Author Michael Jones (center left), Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds (top right) and District 7 Councilwoman Paula McCraney (bottom right)
In Conversation Host Rick Howlett (left), Freelance Writer and Author Michael Jones (center left), Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds (top right) and District 7 Councilwoman Paula McCraney (bottom right)

More than a hundred people gathered for the event. Speakers, including Bail Project Site Manager Shameka Parrish-Wright and Transit Authority of River City Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., discussed how certain systems in the city negatively affect a disproportionate number of black residents and can create obstacles to success.

This is the second such report published by the Urban League, with last year’s publication discussing topics like Louisville’s wealth gap, life expectancy and housing.

IC_evergreen_300x250_KH-300x250.png

This week In Conversation, we talk about the State of Black Louisville report, its findings and possible solutions going forward. Our guests include:


  • Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds

  • District 7 Councilwoman Paula McCraney

  • Freelance Writer and Author Michael Jones

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

News
Kyeland Jackson
Kyeland Jackson is an Associate Producer for WFPL News.
See stories by Kyeland Jackson