Strange Fruit: Why Colorblind Doesn't Cut It In Corporate America

By Jaison Gardner
Published February 5, 2020 at 6:22 PM EST
As a Puerto Rican woman and member of the LGBTQ+ community, architect and design professional Yiselle Santos Rivera has always been drawn to firms and companies that advocate diversity. This week she joins us to discuss why in corporate America, it’s okay, and even important, to “see color.”

Later in the show, writer DarkSkyLady reminds us that anti-Black behavior is not exclusively white, as we discuss the viral case of author Natasha Tynes’ prejudicial targeting of a Black woman subway worker in New York City.

Listen to the show:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic

Jaison Gardner
Jaison Gardner is co-creator and co-host of Louisville Public Media's "Strange Fruit" podcast. His work focuses on race, gender, and LGBTQ issues.
