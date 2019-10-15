The Next Louisville: Iroquois Stories

Louisville Story Program asked a group of students at Iroquois High School to craft personal narratives about something important to them. The stories they came up with spanned the globe, and the range of human experience -- some universal, and some difficult to even imagine. Fighting on a playground. Fleeing to a refugee camp. Singing in church. Losing a family member to gun violence. Lying to your mom about where you're going after school. And all the while, learning.

Click on each student's picture to hear their story.



Nasra Hussein

"At home, I was African, and at school, I was American. At home, I would speak my language, but I would never dare to speak it out in public. I was embarrassed of my ethnicity. I wanted to be seen as American. I had African American friends, and even picked on Somali Bantu kids because I wanted to fit in. I hated this part of myself."