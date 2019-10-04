© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

LISTEN: 'Inheritance' Author Dani Shapiro At The Kentucky Author Forum

By Laura Ellis
Published October 4, 2019 at 8:29 PM EDT
As DNA tests become more ubiquitous, the relationships they reveal might not always be welcome. Dani Shapiro explores one such story in her memoir, "Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love."

On September 25, 2019, Shapiro was interviewed by retired NPR journalist Robert Siegel at the University of Louisville's Kentucky Author Forum.

Listen to the conversation: 

LISTEN: 'Inheritance' Author Dani Shapiro At The Kentucky Author Forum

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
