LISTEN: 'Inheritance' Author Dani Shapiro At The Kentucky Author Forum
As DNA tests become more ubiquitous, the relationships they reveal might not always be welcome. Dani Shapiro explores one such story in her memoir, "Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love."
On September 25, 2019, Shapiro was interviewed by retired NPR journalist Robert Siegel at the University of Louisville's Kentucky Author Forum.
Listen to the conversation:
