Listen to the episode here:

This Week In Conversation: Why Kentucky Has The Highest Rate Of Child Abuse

Kentucky has the highest rate of child abuse and neglect in the country, according to a report released this year by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services Children's Bureau. The report ranks Indiana second.

In a five-part series published this month, Courier-Journal's Deborah Yetter found that reports of child abuse last year doubled from five years ago, the number of kids put in foster care because of abuse or neglect has climbed to an all-time high, and social workers are quitting faster than they can be replaced.

Kosair Charities and other child welfare organizers say Yetter’s reporting is a wake up call, and last week Kosairdonated $100,000 to Court Appointed Special Advocates to help children. But Kosair Charities President Keith Inman said more help is needed to solve the problem.

This week on In Conversation, we look at the devastating effect of child abuse in the commonwealth and how agencies and organizations are trying to address it. Our guests will include the Courier-Journal’s Deborah Yetter.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.