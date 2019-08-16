© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lt. Gov. Hampton Sues Gov. Bevin

By Ryland Barton
Published August 16, 2019 at 10:16 PM EDT
jenean hampton
Jacob Ryan
/

This week in Kentucky politics, Lieutenant Gov. Jean Hampton filed a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin for firing two of her staffers. The University of Louisville announced a deal to try and buy the struggling Jewish Hospital system with a $50 million loan from the state. And sports radio host Matt Jones announced he’s writing a book about Mitch McConnell, but still won’t say if he’s running against him.

Listen to this week's show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lt. Gov. Hampton Sues Gov. Bevin

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton