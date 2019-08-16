Kentucky Politics Distilled: Lt. Gov. Hampton Sues Gov. Bevin
This week in Kentucky politics, Lieutenant Gov. Jean Hampton filed a lawsuit against Gov. Matt Bevin for firing two of her staffers. The University of Louisville announced a deal to try and buy the struggling Jewish Hospital system with a $50 million loan from the state. And sports radio host Matt Jones announced he’s writing a book about Mitch McConnell, but still won’t say if he’s running against him.
Listen to this week's show:
