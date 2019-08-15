Kentuckiana Sounds: Rhythm Of The Night Or Noise Pollution?

On each episode of Kentuckiana Sounds, curator Aaron Rosenblum brings us a field recording from the Kentuckiana Sound map and we hear from the contributor who made it.

Editor and musician Brian Manley used to sit out on his back porch on Preston St. to take in the sounds of the evening. Sometimes his block was alive with animals, insects, and humans. Other times it was mostly quiet. But either way, the regular passage of planes headed for a landing at Standiford Field provided a rhythmic soundtrack from above. To hear the full recording, explore the sound map, or submit a sound visit www.kentuckianasounds.org.

Listen to the episode: