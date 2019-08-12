Here Today: Let Me Understand Your Plan
After learning about all the ways revitalization could go wrong, we wanted to learn about the city's plan for avoiding the pitfalls that have happened elsewhere.
Here's a section of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer's third inaugural speech, given in January of this year:
That last bit of emphasis is ours. This week on the show, we sit down with the mayor to ask what plans are in place to prevent displacement and gentrification in the West End.
Listen to the show:
