Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Bill Passes Special Session
This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin signed the so-called pension “relief” bill into law after a short special legislative session. Attorney General Andy Beshear threatened to sue over the session, saying that Bevin had blocked lawmakers from considering other proposals. And Amy McGrath addressed the bumpy launch to her U.S. Senate campaign.
Listen to this week's show:
Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Bill Passes Special Session