Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Bill Passes Special Session

By Ryland Barton
Published July 26, 2019 at 9:35 PM EDT
capitol.jpg
Erica Peterson
/

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin signed the so-called pension “relief” bill into law after a short special legislative session. Attorney General Andy Beshear threatened to sue over the session, saying that Bevin had blocked lawmakers from considering other proposals. And Amy McGrath addressed the bumpy launch to her U.S. Senate campaign.

Listen to this week's show:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Pension Bill Passes Special Session

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton