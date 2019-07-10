© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Here Today: Can’t Find My Way Home

By Laura Ellis, Jonese Franklin
Published July 10, 2019 at 6:43 PM EDT
HereToday feature
Mindy Fulner
/

Construction of the new Beecher Terrace continues, and fewer than a hundred families are living in what’s left of the old complex. Several hundred others are settling into their new homes throughout the city.

While some displaced residents await the new and improved Beecher, others are content to leave it behind and start anew.

Those who do come back will find themselves living with lots of new neighbors -- not all of whom are low income folks, like before. Will it still feel like home?

beecher_terrace
Beecher Terrace in 2016

Last week we talked about the “big four” West End investments. This week on Here Today, we focus in on the biggest: the over $200 million redevelopment of Beecher Terrace.

Listen to the episode:

Here Today: Can’t Find My Way Home

Here Today looks at the changes in Louisville’s West End, and how they affect the people who call it home. Follow us:

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
