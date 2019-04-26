© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Blames Teacher Protests For Shooting

By Ryland Barton
Published April 26, 2019 at 10:01 PM EDT
bevin rotary club

This week in Kentucky politics, Gov. Matt Bevin stepped into controversy again by claiming teacher protests caused a child to be shot in Louisville. And Democratic candidates for governor took part in their first televised debate of the campaign season, differing on the abortion issue.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Blames Teacher Protests For Shooting

 

Related Stories:

Gov. Bevin Blames Teacher Sickouts For Child Being Shot

Bevin Makes Reelection Pitch To Louisville Business Community

Democratic Candidates For Ky. Governor Take Part In First Televised Debate

Will Gov. Bevin’s Special Legislative Session On Pensions Happen?

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton