News

This Week In Conversation: Are Louisville Metro Police Traffic Stops Effective, Or Racial Profiling?

By Rick Howlett
Published April 22, 2019 at 7:14 PM EDT
LMPD police car

A now-viral videoof a Louisville Metro Police traffic stop — in which officers pulled over a black teenager in west Louisville for making a wide turn then searched his car after he was handcuffed and frisked — has sparked criticism of LMPD policies.

An internal investigation has been launched into the traffic stop involving 18-year-old Tae-Ahn Lea, and Mayor Greg Fischer has asked for a review of the department’s traffic stop data.

Police leaders say such stops in high-crime areas are an effective toolin battling drug dealing, gang violence and other problems.

Critics arguethat the policy is over-aggressive, and some say it often amounts to racial profiling.

Next time on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll talk about LMPD’s use of traffic stops.

Our guests will include:


  • Nicolai Jilek, President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police

  • Keturah Herron, ACLU of Kentucky Field Organizer for Juvenile Justice

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live Tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

Rick Howlett
Rick Howlett is host of WFPL's weekly talk show, "In Conversation." Email Rick at rhowlett@lpm.org.
