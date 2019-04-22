This Week In Conversation: Are Louisville Metro Police Traffic Stops Effective, Or Racial Profiling?

A now-viral videoof a Louisville Metro Police traffic stop — in which officers pulled over a black teenager in west Louisville for making a wide turn then searched his car after he was handcuffed and frisked — has sparked criticism of LMPD policies.

An internal investigation has been launched into the traffic stop involving 18-year-old Tae-Ahn Lea, and Mayor Greg Fischer has asked for a review of the department’s traffic stop data.

Police leaders say such stops in high-crime areas are an effective toolin battling drug dealing, gang violence and other problems.

Critics arguethat the policy is over-aggressive, and some say it often amounts to racial profiling.

Nicolai Jilek, President of the River City Fraternal Order of Police

Keturah Herron, ACLU of Kentucky Field Organizer for Juvenile Justice

