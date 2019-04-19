© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Primaries A Month Away

By Ryland Barton
Published April 19, 2019 at 11:18 PM EDT
Kentucky Capitol

This week in Kentucky politics, Democratic candidates for governor finally appeared on stage for the first time ahead of next month’s primary election. And a battle is waging over the votes of teachers, who held massive protests in Frankfort in recent years.

Listen to this week's episode:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Primaries A Month Away

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
