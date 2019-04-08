Listen to the episode:

This Week In Conversation: Diversity In Louisville's Art Scene

As Louisville's art scene grows, so too has diversity and representation in the industry.

One sign of that is Robert Barry Fleming, the new artistic director hired by the Actors Theater of Louisville this year. Fleming said he searched for arts leaders he could identify with when he was young.

“I think in a system that doesn’t always have a representation in all walks and institutions, you always seek out what is available to you,” Fleming said in a March interview with WFPL’s Ashlie Stevens.

Diversity is growing in arts communities across the nation, according to a study by the Asian American Performers Action Coalition, but the same cannot be said for leading roles off-stage.

This Week on In Conversation, we talk about diversity in the community and what’s being done to put more diverse voices on and off the stage. Our guests will be:





Idris Goodwin, first black artistic director at Stage One Family Theater

Shannon Woolley Allison, Co-Founder of Looking For Lilith Theater Company

Stephen Reily, Speed Art Museum Director

