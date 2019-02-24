© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A New Pension Bill Emerges

By Ryland Barton
Published February 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM EST
capitol-9219

Kentucky legislators were in full swing in Frankfort this week: there was more discussion about abortion restrictions, as well as a new pension bill.

Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A New Pension Bill Emerges

 

Related Reading:

New Kentucky Pension Bill Surfaces, Would Affect Future Teachers

'Abortion Reversal' Policy Surfaces In Kentucky Legislature

Kentucky Lawmakers To Consider Ban On Abortions For Fetal Sex, Race, Disability

News
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton