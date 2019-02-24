Kentucky legislators were in full swing in Frankfort this week: there was more discussion about abortion restrictions, as well as a new pension bill.

Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: A New Pension Bill Emerges

