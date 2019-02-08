© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: State Of The Commonwealth

By Ryland Barton
Published February 8, 2019 at 10:00 PM EST
Kentucky State Capitol

It was a busy week in Frankfort with Gov. Matt Bevin’s State of the Commonwealth address, new developments on an election contest for a statehouse seat and protesters from the Poor People's Campaign finally getting a meeting with the governor.

Listen to this week's episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled here:

Kentucky Politics Distilled: State Of The Commonwealth

Bevin In Re-Election Mode During State Of The Commonwealth Address

Republican Withdraws Election Challenge For Owensboro Statehouse Seat

Poor People’s Campaign Talks Felon Voting Rights With Gov. Bevin

Parents Of Slain Students Advocate For Kentucky School Safety Bill

Tags
News state of the commonwealthpoor people's campaign2019 sessionGovernor Matt Bevin
Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
See stories by Ryland Barton
Related Content