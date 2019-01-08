Announcing WFPL's New Weekly Talk Show: In Conversation

We’re excited to announce that a new, locally-produced talk show is coming to 89.3 WFPL — and we want you to join the conversation.

“In Conversation with Rick Howlett,” will air live Fridays at 11 a.m. starting January 18. The show will be an hour-long, thoughtful-but-lively discussion with a variety of guests about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region.

We’ll take calls from listeners and comments from social media, giving the community a platform to have their questions answered and hold elected officials accountable. The show will give people a space to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community.

We also want your input on show topics. What are the important issues that aren’t being publicly discussed? Who do you want to hear from? What’s happening in your neighborhood? Send us your ideas through the form below, and we'll let you know if we produce a show on the topic.

And despite what it looks like in the video below, I won't be answering all the phones at once.

Here’s what’s on tap for the first two episodes:

January 18: Have we reached peak bourbon? I'll talk with bourbon author Susan Reigler, Castle & Key Master Distiller Marianne Eaves and a representative from the Kentucky Distillers' Association about the future of Kentucky's booming bourbon industry.

January 25: It’s been a busy year for education policy, both in Louisville and across Kentucky. I'll spend an hour with Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis, talking charter schools, the state intervention at Jefferson County Public Schools and education-related legislation in the 2019 Kentucky General Assembly.

“In Conversation” will air weekly on Fridays at 11 a.m. and repeat at 8 p.m. beginning January 18 on 89.3 WFPL. It will also be available as a podcast for on-demand listening through whatever app you prefer.

You can call with a question or comment during the show at 502-814-TALK, or reach us through social media. Our Twitter handle is @wfplnews (or use #wfplconversation) and we’re on Facebook.