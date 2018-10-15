© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: 'Hey Friend!' Internet Sensation Zoie Fenty

By Laura Ellis
Published October 15, 2018 at 6:18 AM EDT
zoie fenty
Submitted
/

This week on Strange Fruit, Doc finally gets to interview one of her faves: Zoie Fenty, better known online as GotDamnZo.

Zoie has over 4 million followers on Instagram, where he's carved out a niche. He edits viral videos (especially videos of funny kids) to make it look like he's having a conversation with the subject on Facetime.

He also watches outrageous hair and nail tutorial videos and posts his reactions.

Zoie joins us to talk about his work, how he got his start, and his favorite things about internet fame.

