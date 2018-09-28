© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Amplify: Nicole Duvall, A Vacant House's Neighbor

By Jacob Ryan
Published September 28, 2018 at 4:16 PM EDT
w burnett land bank oracle
This house on West Burnett Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood was bought through the land bank and has become vacant.

Nicole Duvall lives on West Burnett Avenue, next door to a vacant property.

The lot in the Park Hill neighborhood was sold by the city's Landbank Authority years ago to a developer for $1. A house was built, but has since fallen into disrepair, one of nearly a third of the properties sold by the authority that are currently listed as vacant and in violation of city code

KyCIR's Jacob Ryan spoke with Duvall about the impact this lapse has had on her family, and her sense of home. Listen in the player above.

kycir-amplify.png

Our investigations seek to protect society’s most vulnerable citizens, expose wrongdoing and increase transparency.

Amplify brings you the voices of the Kentuckians who feel the effects of the failures we reveal and secrets we expose. Hear more.

Jacob Ryan
Jacob Ryan joined LPM in 2014. Ryan is originally from Eddyville, Kentucky. Email Jacob at jryan@lpm.org.
