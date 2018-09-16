Strange Fruit: Sam Sanders Gives Us A Minute



A recent article called him "the most vocal queer, black voice on the radio." Sam Sanders has been a journalist with NPR since 2009, and he hosts the podcast It’s Been a Minute. It's safe to say he has a lot in common with #TeamStrangeFruit.

He joins us this week to talk about his work on the show, and authentically representing black and queer voices to an audience who is, largely, neither.

We also chat with author Tiffany Tso about her recent essay, "Nail Salon Brawls & Boycotts: Unpacking The Black-Asian Conflict In America."