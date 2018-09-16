© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Strange Fruit: Sam Sanders Gives Us A Minute

By Laura Ellis
Published September 16, 2018 at 2:00 PM EDT
sam sanders
Laura Ellis
/


A recent article called him "the most vocal queer, black voice on the radio." Sam Sanders has been a journalist with NPR since 2009, and he hosts the podcast It’s Been a Minute. It's safe to say he has a lot in common with #TeamStrangeFruit.

He joins us this week to talk about his work on the show, and authentically representing black and queer voices to an audience who is, largely, neither.

We also chat with author Tiffany Tso about her recent essay, "Nail Salon Brawls & Boycotts: Unpacking The Black-Asian Conflict In America."

 

Tags
News Sam Sandersstrange fruitNPR
Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Ellis
Related Content