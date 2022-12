The FX series "Pose" features the largest LGBTQ cast on television. Five series regulars are transgender.

The setting is 1987 New York City -- specifically the ballroom scene and the trans community. So it's basically like if they made a TV show out of "Paris Is Burning." Needless to say, we love it.

This week we talk to Steven Canals, who co-created the show along with Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.