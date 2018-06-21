© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Recut: 'If Your Mother Wouldn't Approve Of It, Don't Do It'

By Jonese Franklin
Published June 21, 2018 at 11:35 PM EDT
When you're hired by the state of Kentucky, you may have to take anti-harassment training — or you may not, it depends on which agency you work for. Another variable? Whether you're sent to training after you've been accused of harassment on the job....and whether you're forced to repeat the exact same training if you're accused again.

According to state records, Kentucky employees have filed about 250 formal sexual harassment complaints over the last five years, though some experts agree that number probably represents only a portion of total incidents.

A report from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting earlier this year found inconsistencies from state agency to state agency regarding the depth of sexual harassment investigations, how offenders are punished, and even what the state calls the behavior.

There are also differences in how each cabinet trains its employees about harassment. That got WFPL reporter Ashlie Stevens wondering...does the state's anti-harassment training actually work? Ashlie looked into it, and she joins us today on Recut to talk about it.

