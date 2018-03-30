© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Ask Curious Louisville Your Questions About The Kentucky Derby

By Laura Ellis
Published March 30, 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT
curious derby

How many mint juleps are sold at the track on Derby day? Whose idea was the steamboat race? Where are those hot air balloon racing to?

It's Springtime, when a Louisvillian's thoughts turn to the most exciting two minutes in sports. This year, we want you to help us shape our Kentucky Derby coverage. What have you always wanted to know about the horses, the track, the festival, or the hats?

Enter your question below and we might take you along with us while we look for the answer! It's all part of Curious Louisville, where you ask the questions and we help you find the answers.

