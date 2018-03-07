© 2022 Louisville Public Media

LISTEN: WFPL News Special On Women In Kentucky Politics

By Staff
Published March 7, 2018 at 2:19 PM EST
800px-House_of_Representatives_Chamber_-_Kentucky_State_Capitol_-DSC09197
Wikimedia Commons
/

There is no state in the country where women hold a majority of seats in a state legislature.

The best is Arizona, with 40 percent. Kentucky is one of the worst, with women only representing 17 percent of state legislative districts.

But that could change this year, because nearly 100 women have filed to run for the Kentucky General Assembly.

On Tuesday, WFPL broadcast an hour-long news special on Kentucky women in politics. Capitol reporter Ryland Barton spoke with experts and lawmakers about the under-representation of women in the statehouse. Our guests were:

The conversation ranged from discussion of the #metoo movement to Kentucky history to what policies lawmakers feel would get more attention with a higher percentage of women in elected office.

Listen in the player above.

News womenkentucky general assemblyKentucky General Assembly
