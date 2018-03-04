© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Strange Fruit: Is The Black Barbershop A Safe Space For Queer Men?

By Laura Ellis
Published March 4, 2018 at 1:00 PM EST
It's not unusual to see homoeroticism in hypermasculine spaces — like the locker room, the wrestling ring, or the military barracks. But what about the barbershop?

It's a social and community hub and where black masculinity is centered. But you'll also encounter homophobia there, and for many queer black men, it doesn't feel like a safe space.

So where does that leave LGBTQ black men who need that sense of community (or just a haircut)? We talk about the black barbershop — good and bad — on this week's show. Our guest is Da'Shaun Harrison, who recently tackled the subjectin an essay for the Black Youth Project.

Plus, actor Lee Doud joins us to talk about anti-Asian bias in the gay community, particularly when it comes to dating and desire.

Laura Ellis
Laura is LPM's Director of Podcasts & Special Projects. Email Laura at lellis@lpm.org.
