Strange Fruit: Art Show Imagines The Future As Female

What is after Earth for women?

That's the question science fiction author Author Olivia A. Cole has in mind for her latest project, "Kindred: Making Space in Space." And unlike much of her previous work, this isn't a book. It's an art exhibition featuring poetry, short fiction, visual art, and even music and dance, all created by Kentucky women ages 10-21.

Cole joins us on this week's show to talk about the women writers who have inspired her, and how she hopes to encourage other girls and women to carry the science and speculative fiction mantle into the future.

We also reclaim our time this week to talk with Clarkisha Kent about an article she wrote for The Root, "Top 10 Moments Black People Won in 2017."

And our favorite fellow word nerd Grant Barrett catches us up on the American Dialect Society's Words of the Year for 2017, from covfefe to caucasity.