Kentucky Politics Distilled: Frankfort Talks Tort Reform

This week in Frankfort, lawmakers began to consider bills that would make it harder for people to sue for medical malpractice and other types of damages; a handful of school districts would be able to borrow money from the state to stay afloat under a new proposal; and there’s still no pension bill a little over a month into the legislative session.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

