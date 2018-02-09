© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Frankfort Talks Tort Reform

By Ryland Barton
Published February 9, 2018 at 11:06 PM EST
This week in Frankfort, lawmakers began to consider bills that would make it harder for people to sue for medical malpractice and other types of damages; a handful of school districts would be able to borrow money from the state to stay afloat under a new proposal; and there’s still no pension bill a little over a month into the legislative session.

Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
