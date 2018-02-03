© 2022 Louisville Public Media

News

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Teachers Run For The Statehouse

By Ryland Barton
Published February 3, 2018 at 7:28 PM EST
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building
Henryk Sadura
/
Frankfort, Kentucky - State Capitol Building

This week in Frankfort, nearly 300 candidates announced they’re running to be state representatives or state senators, many of them educators; a bill that would make it less affordable to have solar panels on your house got a life vest; and lawmakers again said they’ll have a bill to overhaul the state’s pension system — coming soon. Listen to this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled in the player above.

