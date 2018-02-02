Kentucky Republican Leaders Upbeat About Prospects For Pension Bill

After weeks of no news, Republican leaders are expressing renewed optimism about the prospects of overhauling Kentucky's struggling public pension system.

Acting House Speaker David Osborne said a bill could be filed as soon as Monday. He said Friday he's confident lawmakers will tackle the issue before the legislative session ends in April.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin said Friday he's also confident that lawmakers will produce a "good bill" to shore up the chronically underfunded pension systems.

Lawmakers have been awaiting the completion of actuarial reviews on how much the proposed pension fixes would cost taxpayers.

Bevin wanted to convene a special legislative session last year to vote on a proposed pension overhaul, but his plan drew significant opposition from state workers.