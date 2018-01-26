© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Should Teachers Carry Guns?

By Ryland Barton
Published January 26, 2018 at 10:07 PM EST
In this week’s episode of Kentucky Politics Distilled, a school shooting at Marshall County High School sparks debate in Frankfort over whether and how state government can try to prevent gun violence.

On Tuesday morning, a student opened fire on his classmates, killing two teenagers and injuring more than a dozen others. The incident has drawn sympathy from across the country and around the world.

And on the lighter side, what do purple cows have to do with the fractured politics of the Kentucky House of Representatives? Listen to this week's wrap up in the player above.

