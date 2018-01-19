© 2022 Louisville Public Media

Kentucky Politics Distilled: Bevin Budget Edition

By Ryland Barton
Published January 19, 2018 at 9:58 PM EST
Gov. Matt Bevin

This week, Gov. Matt Bevin presented his proposal for how the state should spend its money over the next two years. In his budget address, Bevin called for cutting spending, putting more money into the pension systems and totally eliminating 70 programs across state government.

Bevin argues additional funding is necessary for the state's unfunded pension liability, but critics say the reductions will cut some key services to the bone, or end them entirely.

In this week’s edition of Kentucky Politics Distilled, Capitol reporter Ryland Barton has a breakdown of Bevin’s budget proposal.

 

Suggested Reading:

Bevin Proposes Slashing Kentucky Spending By 6 Percent

Bevin Budget Breakdown: Here’s What’s Boosted, What’s On The Chopping Block

Kentucky Group Criticizes Bevin’s Budget, Pushes For Tax Reform

Loss Of State Funding Could Kill Kentucky Folk Art Center

Ryland Barton
Ryland Barton is the Managing Editor for Collaboratives. Email Ryland at rbarton@lpm.org.
